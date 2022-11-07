Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.59. Opera shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 600 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 29.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Opera by 3,169.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.