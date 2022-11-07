Ontology 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.85 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $203.67 million and $25.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.55 or 0.07674222 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00089774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00034621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.