OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $29.81. 97,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,261,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

