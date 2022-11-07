OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.45. 19,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,120. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.