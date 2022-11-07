OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $390,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 129,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 153.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,609. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

