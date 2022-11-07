OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,100,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 216,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.91. 26,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,085. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

