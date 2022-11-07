OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.19. 12,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.