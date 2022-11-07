OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.10. 4,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

