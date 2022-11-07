OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,710 Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $66.06. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $80.34.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.