OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

COWZ stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $46.85. 2,322,750 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84.

