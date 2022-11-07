OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.28 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 133,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

