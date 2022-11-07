OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.44.

TT stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,587. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

