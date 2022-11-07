OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.34. 328,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

