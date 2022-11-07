OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,003 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,576,000 shares of company stock worth $96,215,300. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

