OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 681,365 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $8,257,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $6,506,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $6,559,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $2,643,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of FTRI stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,685. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

