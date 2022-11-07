OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.4% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,667,094. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.