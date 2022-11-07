OmniaVerse 1-Day Volume Tops $530,777.00 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $530,777.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00596214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,466.01 or 0.31068980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012134 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.