Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 1.6% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.35% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,405. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

