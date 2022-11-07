Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.38% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Okta Stock Down 10.2 %

OKTA opened at $45.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

