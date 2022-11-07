OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

OGE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $847,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

