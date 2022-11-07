Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 304,869 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.06 million, a PE ratio of 171.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,444.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

