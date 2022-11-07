Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 90,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

