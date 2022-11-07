NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $103.88 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

