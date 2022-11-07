NuCypher (NU) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

NuCypher (NU) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $104.45 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

