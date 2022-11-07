Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Lowered by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Nucor Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NUE traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,397. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

