NSUR COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $50,929.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00598335 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.24 or 0.31166310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.