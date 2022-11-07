NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NortonLifeLock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.70. 97,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,769,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,030 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

