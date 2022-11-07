Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 139 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 150.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.40) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.50) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($11.60) to €11.80 ($11.80) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

