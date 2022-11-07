Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. 17,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 671,874 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.