Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.32-$2.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD opened at $15.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 57.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.