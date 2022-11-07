Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. 4,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 214,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Noah by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 317.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 83.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.