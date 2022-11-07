Nexum (NEXM) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $184,935.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00600042 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.42 or 0.31255218 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars.

