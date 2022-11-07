NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NEP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. 4,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

