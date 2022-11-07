NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,295 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,720 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 1.2% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $33,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,243. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

