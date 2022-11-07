NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NEE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.74. 99,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,373,487. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,527,000 after buying an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,503,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after buying an additional 510,202 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.