NEXT (LON:NXT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($84.17) to GBX 6,000 ($69.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($93.65) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($73.42) to GBX 5,500 ($63.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,807.14 ($78.70).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Price Performance

NXT stock opened at GBX 5,128 ($59.29) on Thursday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,306 ($49.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,440 ($97.58). The firm has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 940.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,261.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,907.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

NEXT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.76) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.