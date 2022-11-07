Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $224.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.00.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 128.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 43,268 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 741.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $155.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

