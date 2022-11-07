NEXGEL (NXGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 309.81% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGL opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NEXGEL has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEXGEL

About NEXGEL

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

