Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Newmark Group stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 220.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 398,905 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 333,964 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,841.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 309,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

