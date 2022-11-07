Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.75 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $113.75 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,764.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00329196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00122896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00754622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.28 or 0.00569630 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00229847 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.