Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.18 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $116.18 million and $1.60 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,913.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00344314 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019953 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00120774 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.21 or 0.00746933 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00566679 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00227743 BTC.
Nervos Network Profile
CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nervos Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.
