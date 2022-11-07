Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.18 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $116.18 million and $1.60 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,913.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00344314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00120774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.21 or 0.00746933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00566679 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00227743 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

