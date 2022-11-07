Needham & Company LLC Cuts Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $28.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $33.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,236 shares of company stock worth $361,189. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

