Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $716.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00131406 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00235694 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00070484 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024686 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,794,347 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

