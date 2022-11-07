NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 183.84, a current ratio of 183.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
