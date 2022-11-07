Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 25.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $11.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

