MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.80 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $48.31 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

