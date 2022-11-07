Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 375,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 361,030 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 249,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 199,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,447,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 167,087 shares in the last quarter.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
