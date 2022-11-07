Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.27. 539,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,595,088. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.