Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 101 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $287.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $294.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.36.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

