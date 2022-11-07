Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $275.83. The stock had a trading volume of 67,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,611. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $276.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

